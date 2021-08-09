A violent and dangerous man has been sentenced after being convicted of a series of sex attacks on women in Tower Hamlets

Ali Husseini, 27 of Poplar High Street, E14, was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday, 6 August to six years and nine months’ imprisonment. He will also be subject to a sexual harm prevention order for ten years and placed on the sex offenders’ register.

He was found guilty of sexual assault by penetration and attempted sexual assault by penetration at the same court on Thursday, 8 August. He had previously pleaded guilty to a further sexual assault on another victim ahead of the trial.

The court heard how Husseini would follow lone women into the subway underneath the A12 in the Poplar area. Upon picking his victim, he would chase them and sexually assault them.

On 10 August 2020, Husseini followed a 32-year-old woman as she returned home from nearby shops. As she walked through the subway he ran and grabbed the victim by her throat, forcing her forwards before sexually assaulting her. The victim was able to bite Husseini’s arm causing him to let go and run away.

On 3 September 2020, Husseini targeted a heavily pregnant female as she walked through the empty subway back to work. The victim heard heavy footsteps behind her and Husseini slapped her from behind, causing the victim to scream and run away.

On 4 September 2020, Husseini followed a 20-year-old female as she walked home from work. Husseini held her by the throat up against the wall of the subway and began touching her. He then tried to undo the victim’s trousers zip and started to undo his own. The victim began screaming which caused Husseini to run away.

Following an investigation, Husseini was apprehended and arrested on 24 September 2020. He was charged on 25 September 2020 and remanded in custody.