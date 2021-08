Umar Pervez 22 of Midhurst Avenue, Croydon, was arrested during a proactive operation by detectives from Specialist Crime North on Thursday, 5 August.

He is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 9 August.

Three other men who were arrested as part of the same operation have been released under investigation. A woman who was arrested has been released with no further action.