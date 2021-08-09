Woman airlifted after Compton Bay fall

Needles Costguard were called to assist the Isle of Wight Ambulance Service with an injured 57 year old female casualty at the bottom of Compton Steps.

Arriving on scene an assessment of the casualty had been made by the Ambulance service and due to the injuries, the surrounding topography and tidal state the safest form of extrication for all was deemed to be via Coastguard Helicopter.

Landing close to the incident the casualty was packaged and carried to the helicopter for onward transfer to St.Marys Hospital.