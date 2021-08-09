Man stabbed in the neck in Camden

Police were called at approximately 60pm on Monday 9 August to a report of stabbing, in Camden Street, NW1.
Officers attended the location along with colleagues from the London Ambulance Service and treated a 49-year-old male with a stab wound to the neck.
The male was taken to a local hospital. His condition is not life changing or life threatening.
A crime scene has been put in place. Enquires continue. There have been no arrests.
Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 5557/09August.
To remains 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
