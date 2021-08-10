Teams of British firefighters have been deployed to Greece, to help tackle hundreds of wildfires which are burning across the Country

Firefighters from Merseyside, Lancashire, South Wales, London and West Midlands fire and rescue services will fly to Athens this weekend.

Once there they will join hundreds of other firefighters from France, Germany, Cyprus, Ukraine, Israel, Croatia, Sweden, Romania, Switzerland and the Czech Republic who have all been deployed to assist the Hellenic Fire Service.

Wildfires are currently raging across Greece in the worst heatwave the Country has endured, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees.

Thousands of people have had to be evacuated, many by boats in dramatic attempts to escape the ensuing fires.

So far two people have been killed, including a volunteer firefighter, with over twenty people having been injured.

Firefighters are working tirelessly around the clock in extremely arduous conditions, to try and bring the fires under control and prevent them spreading any further.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all those firefighters currently tackling these fires, we wish them good luck in their efforts and that they all remain safe.