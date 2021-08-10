Police launch murder investigation after man is stabbed to death at The Mount in Chingford

A murder investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death at the mount in Chingford on Monday evening (August 9).

Officers from the Met Police were called to reports that a man in his 40s had been stabbed on Monday evening.

Despite the efforts of Police, Paramedics and London air ambulance doctors a man in his 40s was pronounced dead.

A crime scene has been established.

The man has not yet been formally identified but is understood to live locally to where the attack took place. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A documentary camera crew filming with the London ambulance services was also attacked at the scene.

Local MP for the Area Ian Duncan Smith said” I’m aware of a serious incident around the Chingford Mount area which the police are dealing with, I’m in touch with the Borough Commander and will update as soon as there is any further information to share.

Officers at the scene said: “The investigation is in the very early stages. “We are carrying out a number of witness and CCTV enquiries to establish what has taken place.” They were unable to confirm if any arrests had been made.

The Met Police have been approached for a full statement

More to follow