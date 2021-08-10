Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the M5 near Tiverton

Police are appealing following a fatal collision on the M5 near Tiverton last night [9 August] in which one man died.

Officers were called at 10.40pm to the collision between a silver Saab 93 and a Scania HGV on the Cornwall-bound carriageway around one mile south of junction 27.

The male driver of the Saab suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers from the Alliance’s Roads Policing Team, firearms and dog sections attended, along with paramedics.

The southbound carriageway was closed for seven hours and 40 minutes while a full investigation of the scene took place.

Officers are working to establish the cause of the collision and appealing for any witnesses who were in the area at the time to contact them via [email protected] or by telephone on 101, quoting log 0975 of 09/08/21.