A woman aged in her 30s has been killed after a collision involving two buses and three pedestrians outside #Victoria Station, SW1, this morning.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 9am. The two other pedestrians suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Met Police say they were called at 8.25am. Terminus Place is currently closed to buses as a cordon remains in place while police continue with their investigation.