A man was been found in the water in Scarborough, North Yorkshire

Emergency services have been dealing with the sudden death of local man aged in his 50s who was found in the water at Throxenby Mere in Scarborough just before 5pm today (Tuesday 10 August 2021).

The man’s family have been informed and are receiving specialist support from the police.

Low Road, which goes around the mere between the end of Lady Edith’s Drive and Red Scar Lane junction, had remained closed while enquiries were completed at the scene.

The road re-opened at 9.20pm.

Anyone with information that could assist the sudden death inquiry are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference NYP-10082021-0306 when providing details.