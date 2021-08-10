A 24-year-old man has been given a three and a half year prison sentence after pleading guilty to dealing Class A and Class B drugs in Trowbridge

Joshua Gardiner-Green, of Charles Street, Trowbridge, was arrested after officers cautioned a man who had bought cannabis from his previous address in Lambrok Road.

A subsequent investigation found that Gardiner-Green had been dealing cocaine and cannabis from July 2018 to March 2020.

Appearing at Salisbury Crown Court last Thursday (05/08), he was sentenced to three years and six months in prison for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (cocaine) and a concurrent year for being concerned in the supply of class B drugs (cannabis)

PC Storm Brand from Wiltshire Police said:

“‘I am pleased with the sentence handed to Gardiner-Green following this investigation.

“It is a stark reminder that drug dealing is a serious offence and those involved will be held accountable and face the consequences for doing so.

“There is no doubt that the removal and stamping down on offences like these have a positive impact for our local communities.

“I would continue to urge people to make us aware if you suspect drug activity in your local area”

If you have suspicions about drug dealing then please report it to us. You can do this via our website or by calling 101, or by ringing us on 999 if a crime is in progress.