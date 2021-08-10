Police are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision in Bradford

The incident occurred at approximately 5.30pm yesterday (Monday 9 August) when a black BMW collided with two parked cars on Lister Avenue near to the junction of Bowling Hall Road.

The driver, a 31-year-old male, suffered life changing injuries and remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Three children were also present in the vehicle at the time of the collision and were also taken to hospital, but their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses who were present at the time of the collision, witnessed the vehicle driving prior to the collision or anyone who may have CCTV or Dash cam footage that may assist with enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting log 1282 9th August.