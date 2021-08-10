A predatory taxi driver who sexually assaulted a passenger as she slept in the front seat of his car has been jailed

Bozlul Hoque, 44, has been sentenced to eight years behind bars after he drove his 21-year-old victim to a secluded street and abused her in April 2019.

Newcastle Crown Court was told how the black cab driver had picked up the female student from outside a Newcastle city centre bar in the early hours of the morning.

She got into the front seat and asked to be taken to her home address but she fell asleep during the journey.

The terrified victim awoke a short time later to find Hoque had parked in a quiet street and was sexually assaulting her.

She screamed at the driver who then transported her to a friend’s address where the victim reported what had happened to the police.

The married father-of-three, of Croydon Road, Newcastle, was arrested but denied sexually assaulting the woman and claimed she had been intoxicated and unable to provide him with her address.

But forensic examination found his DNA on the victim and he was charged with sexual assault and later pleaded guilty at court.

Hoque was a licenced taxi driver who had undergone vulnerability training and was in a position of trust. His sole duty should have been getting his customer home safely.

Instead he abused that position of trust and we welcome the significant custodial sentence handed to this sexual predator by the judge.

This result would not have been possible if it were not for the bravery of the victim in this case and we want to take this opportunity to thank her for having the courage to come forward.

We hope this sentencing can bring her some comfort and shows other victims of sexual assault that we will do everything in our power to put predators behind bars.

In a victim impact statement read during the sentencing hearing, Hoque’s victim said: “This assault on me occurred more than two years ago and yet I cannot shake the memory of this event from my mind.

“The nightmares are still happening, the night terrors still wake me up breathless and panicking, the anxiety of traveling in a taxi is still there.

“But for the last two years, this man has denied what he did. He has lied continuously to the Police in his interviews and he has sought out every way to avoid being held responsible.

“I don’t believe he has one ounce of remorse in his body. He is simply pleading guilty because the evidence against him is overwhelming and he has been backed into a corner.