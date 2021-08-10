BREAKING • DONCASTER Officers searching for missing 15-year-old teenager Angelica have today found a body 1 hour ago1 Min Read Formal ID is yet to take place but it is believed to be Angelica, the missing Doncaster teenager. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this time. The death is not being treated as suspicious. You may also like BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • HAVANT Live updates as the trial of a man accused of murdering 16-year-old schoolgirl Louise Smith, has entered day five following a break since Thursday at Winchester Crown Court 9 months ago BREAKING • KINGSHEATH • WEST MIDLANDS A brother and sister have been jailed this week for robbing an elderly Birmingham man they knew. 11 months ago BREAKING • BRIGHTON • SUSSEX A drunk railway worker who threw coffee at police is banned from driving 11 months ago BREAKING • LONDON • TWICKENHAM A man has been convicted of attempting to murder his wife 8 months ago BREAKING • LONDON • NEWHAM An investigation is underway following a stabbing in Newham 6 months ago BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • ISLE OF WIGHT Sailor rescued by Passing Caterman after his vessel sinks near Cowes July 7, 2018 BREAKING • LATEST NEWS Portsmouth Kookie Comedy Couple Set for Television Show February 20, 2018 LATEST NEWS Audi TT and white Audi S1 failed to stop for police in Pyebush May 24, 2019 BREAKING • MIDDLESEX • UXBRIDGE Police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of being involved in a violent attack in Uxbridge that left a man with life-threatening head injuries February 28, 2020 BREAKING • KENT • ROCHESTER Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a vulnerable missing girl August 6, 2020 BERKSHIRE • BREAKING • READING Woman’s shock as she finds snake on her driveway 11 months ago BREAKING • SURREY Meadowbank Recreation Ground Dorking sealed off as police launch probe after body recovered from river by fire crews November 6, 2017 BREAKING • LONDON Woman Arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary in Battersea September 13, 2017 BREAKING Woman rescued from house ablaze on Hayling Island May 19, 2019 BREAKING • EPSOM • HAMPSHIRE • SURREY Three people have been arrested and 26 dogs seized after a series of fraud warrants were conducted in Epsom this morning 3 months ago BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT Family release pictures of Cowes Hit and Run Son in bid to help trace driver July 13, 2016 BREAKING • SOUTH WEST Explosion in Swindon March 12, 2018 BREAKING • ERLESTOKE • WILTSHIRE Three people were arrested outside Erlestoke prison yesterday following concerns regarding suspicious activity 11 months ago SOUTHAMPTON Police Hunt Pervert who Performed Sex Act in front of 12 year old Girl in Southampton October 5, 2016 BRAINTREE • BREAKING • ESSEX Police investigate following reports of assault 10 months ago BREAKING • BROMLEY • KENT Weapons and drugs recovered after bromley Raid May 5, 2020 BREAKING • LONDON • STRATFORD Following the arrest and charge of a man for a Covid-related fraud police are warning the public to be vigilant against such frauds and report suspicious behaviour 6 months ago BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • PORTSMOUTH Murdered Portsmouth teen named locally as Ollie Blatcher February 10, 2018 BREAKING • LONDON • WESTMINSTER A man who was arrested after being found in possession of an axe on The Mall has been charged 4 months ago BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT Major Road Closed on the Isle of Wight after Car leaves Road February 28, 2018 BREAKING • Chershire • MERSEYSIDE • NORTH WALES Matrix vehicle enforcement team and Project Medusa officers arrest three in County Lines operation 3 months ago BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE Eight attacks in too many as Police officers work to keep the public safe 10 months ago BREAKING • COVID19 Action Fraud is warning the public to remain vigilant as criminals begin to take advantage of the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine to commit fraud 7 months ago BREAKING • MANCHESTER A father who threw his 11-month-old baby boy into a river and killed him has been given a hospital order 8 months ago BREAKING • CAMDEN • LONDON Much Loved Camden officer PC John Fabrizi, loses his battle to Covid-19 7 months ago BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • ISLE OF WIGHT Teen stabbed after knifepoint robbery in Ryde October 13, 2019 BREAKING • KENT • TUNBRIDGE WELLS Police are appealing for witnesses after a suspicious incident involving a teenage girl in Swindon 10 months ago BREAKING • HAVANT • PORTSMOUTH OAP thought short cut via the Creek on Hayling Island would get him Home Quicker August 18, 2017 BREAKING • KENT • RAMSGATE A rapist who attacked an unwell woman in a train toilet in Kent has been jailed, following a British Transport Police investigation February 10, 2020 BRIGHTON • SUSSEX Police investigating suspected kidnapping in Brighton March 13, 2020 BREAKING • MEDWAY Man charged with Strood shop robbery June 21, 2019 BREAKING Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015 June 12, 2015 ISLE OF WIGHT Road Cordoned Off after Unexploded Device Found In East Cowes March 4, 2016 CRAWLEY • SUSSEX Police investigating a sexual assault near Horsham have arrested a man 9 months ago BREAKING • KENT • WESTERHAM Investigators have arrested a third person following a serious assault in Westerham 3 weeks ago BREAKING Prince William’s pays tribute to his Grandfather 4 months ago BREAKING • ESSEX • LONDON Murdered Ilford man was involved in a prolonged attack by a group of Five men who beat him to death November 12, 2017 BREAKING • FAREHAM Cyclist hit by vehicle in Fareham July 25, 2017 ISLE OF WIGHT • LATEST NEWS Officers war medals sell for a whopping £30,000 May 3, 2019 ESSEX Residents, partners and interested parties are encouraged to take a look at the Environment Agency’s plans before a planning application is submitted March 19, 2020 LATEST NEWS • LONDON Fire crews called to flooding at upmarket office block in City of Westminster February 28, 2020 BREAKING • CANTERBURY • KENT Fire crews tackle washing machine a blaze in Canterbury January 7, 2020 BREAKING • TONBRIDGE Elderly woman missing from Tonbridge May 8, 2019 BREAKING • KENT • ORPINGTON Major search launched for missing Seven year olds boy 9 months ago BREAKING • FAREHAM • HAMPSHIRE Scumbag jailed over pensioner street robbery in Fareham February 18, 2019 BREAKING • COVID19 Prisoners being transferred out of HMP Wymott to 7 different prisons April 13, 2020 BREAKING • LONDON • TOWER HAMLETS A man has been jailed after specialist officers recovered a firearm from underneath his bed 10 months ago BREAKING Online Shoppers Beware Emails from Scammers – They are trying to get access to your Cards and Accounts 8 months ago PORTSMOUTH Gosport Mum’s desperate appeal for missing son February 18, 2016 BREAKING • ESSEX • ILFORD • LONDON Police launch murder investigation following fatal shooting in Ilford 9 months ago BREAKING • SUSSEX • WORTHING Sussex Police remain committed to establishing the full circumstances into the disappearance of Georgina Gharsallah 11 months ago BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES Hundreds left stranded after fire break out on train near Burnham July 27, 2017 BREAKING • KENT • Madstone A suspected drug dealer has been charged after a proactive arrest by Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team 2 months ago BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT Home owners urged to check fuse box following fire in Ryde February 6, 2018 BREAKING • LEEDS • WEST YORKSHIRE Detectives are appealing for information after a man was stabbed in an incident in Bramham 4 months ago BREAKING • KENT Man armed with a Knife on the Asda in Bexleyheath has fallen from the roof May 11, 2018 BREAKING • KENT Murder probe launched after woman found dead in Rainham October 11, 2019 BREAKING • LONDON Lesbian love affair led to fatal stabbing March 10, 2020 BREAKING London Man charged in connection with six burglary offences April 27, 2018 A13 • BREAKING • DARTFORD • KENT • M25 Six mile delays after HGV breaks down on Dartford crossing 8 months ago BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • PORTSMOUTH Fire crews called to house blaze in Milton in Portsmouth July 7, 2019 BREAKING Hope this clears some of the confusion up 4 months ago BREAKING • CALNE Teenager accused of stabbing Ellie Gould remanded May 7, 2019 BREAKING • COVID19 • HAMPSHIRE Two Hampshire teachers from Wyvern College in Fair Oak, have tested positive for Covid-19 10 months ago BREAKING • MIDDLESEX Murder investigation launched following fatal stabbing in Hounslow March 23, 2019 BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON Breaking :Police appeal after car turns into a Fire Ball in Southampton March 2, 2017 ALDERSHOT • BREAKING • Farnborough • HAMPSHIRE Have you seen 15 Year-Old Jean-Robert, missing from Basingstoke since 1.30pm on 30 December 7 months ago BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT Emergency services called after woman fall into trench April 24, 2019 BREAKING • HARROW • LONDON No punches pulled in sentencing of insurance fraudster and accomplices 3 months ago BREAKING • HEADCORN • KENT UPDATED: Skilled stunt pilot killed in Headcorn aerodrome air crash is a great loss to aviation 3 months ago BREAKING • Cullingworth • WEST YORKSHIRE Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision on Halifax Road in Cullingworth 8 months ago BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH Posh Travellers Claim British Weather is Too Cold and ‘We Are Off’ November 30, 2016 BREAKING Online conman jailed for six years May 2, 2019 BREAKING • LONDON • Wood Vale • WOOLWICH Six men have been convicted of firearms offences after police found a revolver a car in south London 4 months ago BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT Cyclist rushed to hospital after collision with a car in Shanklin June 6, 2019 A woman and a man have been sentenced after they were convicted of drugs offences. Officers seized drugs and cash worth over £320,000. A predatory taxi driver who sexually assaulted a passenger as she slept in the front seat of his car has been jailed Tweets by UK News in Pictures Tweets by UK News in Pictures