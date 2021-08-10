Officers searching for a diver who went missing off the coast of Lulworth in Purbeck have sadly found a body of a man

Carvalho Ildelindo da Silveira, aged in his 60s and from Bramdean in Hampshire, was diving off the coast of Lulworth Cove on Saturday 7 August 2021. He was last seen in the water at around 4.15pm and was reported missing to the RNLI at around 8.15pm.

At around 3.05pm on Tuesday 10 August 2021 divers from Devon & Cornwall Police, with assistance from the Dorset Police Marine Section, very sadly located the body of man in Lulworth Bay.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, it is believed to be that of Carvalho. His family has been informed of the very sad news.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and HM Coroner has been made aware.

Chief Inspector Gavin House, of Dorset Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Carvalho at this extremely difficult time.