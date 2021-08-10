Two fire engines were sent to the scene and crews arrived to a fire on the ground floor of the property. Firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze, before clearing the building of smoke with a high pressure fan. The occupants were passed into the care of South East Coast Ambulance as a precaution. The fire is believed to have started accidentally due to an electrical fault. Following the fire, crews are reminding the public to never charge electricals overnight. It’s also important to only ever purchase electrical items from reputable suppliers, and to ensure they are in good condition before use.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire in a property on Roberts Road in New Romney
