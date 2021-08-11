Police have charged a 17-year-old boy with Grievous Bodily Harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon after a stabbing

A 17-year-old boy has appeared before Sheffield Magistrates court this morning (10 August) charged with Grievous Bodily Harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

The charges relate to the stabbing of a teenage boy on Fish Dam Lane, Monk Bretton on Sunday 8 August.

The 15-year-old boy was found with a stab wound to his chest. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.