Police  are investigating an incident where e-scooters were stolen from young two boys in Richmond Park #Benfleet

On Sunday 8th August around 5.20pm. The victims were approached by three older boys, who were described as being white, aged 16 – 17 years wearing dark clothing and balaclavas. They threatened one of the victims before taking both e-scooters. They were last seen heading towards Benfleet railway station.

The use of e-scooters on the public highway is illegal and we are urging parents and guardians not to allow their children to use them, regrettably, they can also become the target of thieves.