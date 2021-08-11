Freeview Digital black out after Bilsdale transmitter catches fire

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended a fire at the Bilsdale transmitting centre this afternoon, 10 August 2021.

The initial call came at 1.19pm from an engineer working at the transmitter, stating that he believed the mast was on fire due to smoke coming from below the first stay level (approximately 50 – 60 metres up). Calls were also received from members of the public who could see the smoke from some distance.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service worked to control the fire in difficult circumstances and extinguished a fire in a single-storey stone building and a 315ft transmitter mast. Only one building in a complex of four was affected and there are concerns about the structural integrity of the mast.

A 300m exclusion zone has been put in place around the mast.

Eight pumps from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident and firefighting has now ceased until the site has been confirmed as safe for further work.

The incident was attended by crews from Helmsley, Malton, Thirsk, Danby, Coulby Newham, Ripon, Northallerton and Acomb in addition to mobile water bowsers from Tadcaster and Boroughbridge.