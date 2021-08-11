Police appeal for witnesses after Farmhouse Pub attack in Portsmouth

Police in Portsmouth are appealing for witnesses following an assault that took place last month at the Farmhouse Pub in Portsmouth.

Police received a report on Wednesday 21 July that on Sunday 11 July between 11pm and 11.30pm a man had been assaulted by a man unknown to him after watching the Euros Final at the pub on Burrfields Road.

The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered a skull fracture as a result.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured, seen in the pub at the time, in connection with this incident.

They would also like to speak to anyone else who was in the pub at the time and saw what happened, or has any information that may assist their enquiries.

Did you witness this incident? Perhaps you have mobile phone footage of the pub at the time? Do you know the person pictured in the photograph?

If so, please call police on 101, quoting 44210288232.