The water may look calm on the surface, but there may still be strong undercurrents that could pull even a strong swimmer under

The water may also feel relatively warm on the surface, but just a few feet below can be icy cold – even in the hot weather – and can very quickly cause #coldwatershock.
Young people often misjudge their swimming ability – they may view a river or lake as a tempting means of cooling off during a hot spell of weather, but fail to appreciate the harmful effects that the cold water can have on their stamina and strength.
If you need to cool off this summer, head to a swimming pool or lifeguarded beach.