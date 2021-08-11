Rural crime investigators are appealing for information after two sheep were killed in a field near Sittingbourne

The livestock were found dead in Church Lane on the night of Sunday 8 and Monday 9 August 2021.

Sergeant Darren Walshaw, from Kent Police’s Rural Task Force, said: ‘The two sheep concerned had been butchered by a person, or persons, with expertise in removing meat from a carcass and this is naturally a distressing incident for the people who reared the animals.

‘Fortunately, incidents of this nature are relatively rare however we do know that farm animal can be seen as a target for thieves.

‘We are fully aware of the impact offending of this nature has on farmers and will always review all reasonable lines of enquiry.

‘I’d also encourage members of the public, particularly people living in rural communities, to be wary of this type of offending and to contact us if they have any suspicions.’

Anyone with information on the incident detailed is asked to call Kent Police on 01795 419119 quoting 46/144168/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

To report a new incident, contact 101 or complete the form available on the Kent Police website.