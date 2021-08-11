“Please, please, please come forward and report what you know” – that’s the message from the parents of Terry Leeks who was killed in Basildon a month ago today.

Terry, 46, was stabbed in Northlands Park at around 1.30am on 11 July and, sadly, later died in hospital.

Seven people arrested on suspicion of Terry’s murder are currently on bail, further to this a woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

In a statement Terry’s parents said: “We’re devastated by Terry’s death and we desperately need anyone who knows what happened to him to come forwards.

“Terry was always very polite and kind-hearted, he would do anything for anyone.

“We miss him dearly and want those responsible brought to justice.

“So if you have any information about what happened, no matter how small you think it is, please, please, please come forward and report it.”

Yesterday, CCTV footage (pleas see the link below) was released of four people officers believe may be witnesses.

We need anyone who recognises them or has any other information to come forward.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “I believe there are people out there, in the community, who have information about Terry’s death who’ve not come forward to report it.

“I appreciate you may not want to speak to us but you can report what you know to Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously.

“They don’t ask your name or any personal details and they don’t record your call.

“Your number is never displayed, they don’t have a call back function, and the calls are never traced.

“When information is passed to the police, it contains no information which could identify you.”

There’s more information about Crimestoppers’ anonymity on their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/our-guarantee-of-anonymity

We need anyone who saw what happened, has any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage, or any other information to come forward.

If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote the crime reference number 42/136379/21.

You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.