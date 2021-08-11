Can you help Police find a missing man from Basingstoke?

Lewis Pearce, 19, was last seen getting on a train at Southampton Central railway station around 7.25pm on Saturday 31 July.

Since he was reported as missing, we have been making extensive enquiries to locate Lewis and we are now turning to the public for your assistance.

We and his family are extremely concerned for his welfare.

When he arrived at the railway station, Lewis was seen talking to two blonde women outside and then again on the train.

Lewis is described as being white, of slim build and with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit, grey coat with fur around the collar, a red and black rucksack and a long, thin gold chain.

Lewis was last seen getting on a train to Poole and could have alighted at the next stop and remained in Southampton, or any further stops on the route through the New Forest and into Dorset.

We are keen to speak with anyone who may have seen Lewis, particularly the two women who saw him at the station.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44210306208.