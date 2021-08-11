Officers searching for a missing teenage girl from Bournemouth are appealing for information from the public to help find her

Tazmin Thomas, aged 17, was last seen at an address in the town on Wednesday 4 August 2021.

She is described as white, around five feet five inches tall and of slim build with mousey brown straight hair with highlights. She was last seen wearing a light blue denim jacket, light blue ripped skinny jeans and black trainers and was carrying a black Adidas bag with white stripes, a bag for life and a bunch of flowers.

Inspector Greg Tansill, of Bournemouth police, said: “While we have no information to suggest Tazmin has come to any harm, she has not been seen for a number of days now and we are keen to locate her to check that she is safe and well.

“I would urge anyone who has information as to her whereabouts, or who sees a teenage girl matching the description given, to please contact us immediately.

“I would also like to make a direct plea to Tazmin if you see this – please contact us and let us know where you are as we just want to ensure you are all right.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Tazmin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55210125734.