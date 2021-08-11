Man who seriously injured police officers during collision jailed

A lorry driver who ignored a lane closure before smashing into the back of a stationary police car on the A1, leaving two of our officers with serious injuries has been jailed for two years.

Christopher Swain appeared at Lincoln Crown Court yesterday (10th August) where he was sentenced for two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and for being over the prescribed limit for cannabis. He has also been disqualified from driving for four years and ordered to retake another driving test.

The 38-year-old from St Peter’s Road, Stowmarket in Suffolk had earlier pleaded guilty to both offences.

Shortly after 11:20am on 25th November last year, Grantham response officers PC Christopher Windsor-Beck and PC Matt Brand responded to reports of a broken-down lorry on the A1 at Colsterworth.

Whilst waiting for recovery, a second lorry driven by Swain, drove through the lane closure, and struck the stationary police vehicle from behind, causing serious injuries to both officers.

Their injuries include fractures to the spine, broken ribs, and a broken collarbone. PC Windsor-Beck and PC Brand have also suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) since the incident. Swain sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Grantham Sergeant Dan McCormack said: “This was a difficult incident involving two members of my team who were simply carrying out their duties in keeping the public of Lincolnshire safe.

“The dangers of getting behind the wheel after using any drug are highlighted in this incident. The driver’s reaction times were greatly impeded, and I have no doubt that this was the main contributing factor to this accident. We will continue to tackle drug driving as part of our plan to make Lincolnshire’s roads safe for everyone to travel on.

“PC Brand and PC Windsor-Beck are still recovering but they have returned to work and they are incredibly thankful for all the support and well wishes they have received from their colleagues as well as the public.”