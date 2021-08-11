A woman who exposed her genitals in public in Kenilworth is now behind bars

Gail Rawlings, 56, admitted to intentionally exposing herself in the town on June 20 when she appeared in the dock at Coventry Magistrates’ Court.

The crimes fall under the Sex Offences Act meaning that as well as being jailed for 17 weeks, she was also made to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for seven years.

Magistrates also heard Rawlings, of no fixed address, enter a guilty plea to a charge of stalking.

She had verbally abused, followed and obstructed her adult victim between March and June this year, and was made subject to a restraining order.