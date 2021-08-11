A21 BREAKING KENT LAMBERHURST

Two fire engines and a bulk water carrier remain at the scene of a vehicle fire on the A21 near Lamberhurst

1 hour ago
1 Min Read
FCBF BB A BBD EAAFFCA

The  incident is now under control. Crews have been working with partner agencies at the scene, and advice to avoid the area remains in place. However, previous advice to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke, is no longer required.
At the height of the incident  Six fire engines werr in attendance, and crews worked  to extinguish the flames. No casualties have been reported.
The road is currently closed between the A262 and Scotney Castle.