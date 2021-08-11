For the first time in living memory Morrisons will shut its doors on Boxing Day to say thank you to staff for their efforts during the COVID pandemic

Thoughts are now starting to turn to this year’s festivities leading to the supermarket giant announcing the major news on Tuesday.
It means over 110,000 employees will enjoy an extra day off this year.
It remains to be seen whether other supermarkets will follow suit, partially reverting back to years gone by when shops would be closed for extended periods over Christmas and New Year.
In 2020 a number of Morrisons’ competitors shut their doors on Boxing Day – but Tesco and Sainsbury’s kept trading.
A spokesperson for Morrisons has this week said:
“We know everyone at Morrisons has worked incredibly hard over the last 18 months and continues to do so, as together we’ve responded to the unprecedented challenges of a global pandemic, serving our customers and local communities, and caring so much for each other.
“We’ve been listening hard to colleagues about how best to say thank you, and are pleased to confirm that this year we’ll take the exceptional step of closing all our supermarkets on Boxing Day, so as many of our key workers as possible can enjoy a two day weekend break with family, friends and other loved ones.”