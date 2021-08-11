BREAKING HAMPSHIRE PORTSMOUTH WATERLOOVILLE

Driver extricated in Waterlooville collision

32 mins ago
1 Min Read
Hampshire Fire and Rescue have been called to a 2 vehicle collision on the notorious accident black stop Purbrook Way with the  junction of College Road, Waterlooville.

 

Three appliances from Cosham  were scrambled  to the scene. Firefighters stabilised the vehicle before carrying out a roof removal extrication using cutters and spreaders.

Officer’s from Hampshire Roads policing have put in road closures. An investigation in the cause of the collision has been launched. Those injured in the crash have been mobilised  and taken to Queen Elizabeth hospital in Cosham.

Drivers are being advised to seek an alternative route.