Driver extricated in Waterlooville collision

Hampshire Fire and Rescue have been called to a 2 vehicle collision on the notorious accident black stop Purbrook Way with the junction of College Road, Waterlooville.

Three appliances from Cosham were scrambled to the scene. Firefighters stabilised the vehicle before carrying out a roof removal extrication using cutters and spreaders.

Officer’s from Hampshire Roads policing have put in road closures. An investigation in the cause of the collision has been launched. Those injured in the crash have been mobilised and taken to Queen Elizabeth hospital in Cosham.

Drivers are being advised to seek an alternative route.