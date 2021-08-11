Major search launched for missing pensioner Andrew 94 from Southampton

Can you help police find a missing man from Southampton?

Andrew Montgomery, 94, is deaf and blind, but is still very independent.

He was last seen around 4pm today (August 11) in Chilcomb Road and could have boarded a First bus into the city centre, having said he wanted to travel to Romsey.

Police and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Andrew is described as being white, around 5ft 10ins tall, slim and with white hair. He is believed to have two walking sticks with him.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a grey and black trilby, large dark glasses, a blue vertical striped top and a chain with a St Christopher’s cross on it. He also had on dark trousers.

If you have seen Andrew or have any information on his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 1577 of today’s date.