Exculsive: 25 year old man has been stabbed multiple times in a fight that took place in Camden

Police were called at approximately 8pm on Wednesday 11 August to a report of a fight in Plender Street, Camden, NW1.

Officers attended the location, along with colleagues from the London Ambulance Service, but it’s believed the 25-year-old victim was transported in another vehicle to a local hospital with multiple stab wounds. His condition is unknown at this time.

A crime scene has been put in place, with road closures around Plender Street. Enquiries continue. There have been no arrests.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information, is urged to contact the police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD6682/11Aug.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.