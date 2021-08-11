CCTV images of a man who may have important information on an assault in Maidstone have been issued by Kent Police

A man in his 20s sustained an injury to their hand following the assault, which took place at a fast-food restaurant in The Mall on 21 May 2021.

Officers have spoken with several witnesses and reviewed video footage of the incident. As a result of these enquiries, they are now able to release the image.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100 quoting 46/86585/21.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.