Four people who fatally stabbed a 24-year-old NHS worker because he lived in south Newham have been found guilty of murder

Mohammad Jalloh, 19 of Watt Street, Wapping; Vagnei Colubali, 23 of Suffolk Road, Enfield; David Ture, 19 of Bloomsbury Street, Camden and a 17-year-old male from Telford, Shropshire were convicted at the Old Bailey following a six-week trial which concluded on Wednesday, 11 August.

They will be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, 17 September.

David was stabbed at least nine times by the group as he walked down Freemasons Road, E16 while on the phone to his girlfriend.

He managed to stagger back to his home address where he collapsed on the ground outside. Despite being given emergency surgery in the street, David died soon after arriving at hospital.

The court heard that on Sunday, 26 August 2020, the group – who all had links to gangs – armed themselves with knives and set out from a hotel in Stratford towards Canning Town in a stolen car fitted with false plates.

They had just one purpose – to hunt out a potential ‘rival’ from Canning Town which they saw as ‘enemy territory’.

CCTV played in court showed that less than an hour before they set upon David, the defendants came across another man who they chased, carrying their weapons in their hands. Fortunately, he managed to outrun the group.

Cameras on board a bus then captured the car turning its lights off and stopping beside David, who turned to run as the doors to the vehicle opened. The attack itself was also caught on CCTV.

His girlfriend, who he was speaking to at the time, heard a male voice ask ‘where are you from’ before the phone call ended.

Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith, who led the investigation, said: “David was a young man with ambitions to make something of himself but his life was cruelly snatched away at the age of just 24.