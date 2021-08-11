A man has been found guilty of the murder of Bradford taxi driver Mohammed Basharat – almost 20 years after it happened



Ricardo Linton, aged 47, was convicted today (Wednesday) by a jury at Bradford Crown Court of the murder of Mr Basharat, who was 33 and the attempted murder of his colleague Jamshad Khan, at taxi offices on 20 October 2001.

He was remanded in custody to be sentenced on Monday, 27 September.



Mr Basharat was involved in a road rage incident in the city on the day before he was shot dead by Linton at the taxi offices in Park Lane, Bradford.



West Yorkshire Police’s investigation established that Linton had fled to Jamaica and was extradited back to the United States in 2004, where he was later convicted of a 1993 murder and given a minimum sentence of 25 years.



Following extradition procedures he was returned to the UK In September 2020, where he was arrested and charged with the murder of Mr Basharat and the attempted murder of Mr Khan.

Following today’s conviction, the family of Mr Basharat have released this photo of him: