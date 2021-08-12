Police have released CCTV footage of a car we would like to trace as part of our investigation into a burglary at Spondon where three dogs were stolen

The incident is believed to have happened sometime between 7pm on Tuesday 3 August and 7am on Wednesday 4 August at Brookfield Farm, on West Road.

Three dogs were taken, two Cockapoos named Elvis and Tony, and a Cocker Spaniel named Remy.

The vehicle we want to trace is possibly an older model, dark coloured Hyundai Tucson, Santa Fe or Honda CRV. It had foreign number plates, and was seen in the area around 6pm on Tuesday 3 August.

We would also like to speak the driver of the small silver car (believed to be a Nissan Micra), and person who can be seen walking past on the footage, which was taken from the Asda at Spondon.

If you noticed this car in your area or if you are in the video, please contact us.

We also want to hear from any drivers with dashcam footage who travelled along Acorn Way, Raynesway or Aspen Drive area between 6pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday 3 August.

Detective Sergeant Scott McDermott said: “Thank you to all those people who have so far come forward. We are now particularly keen to trace the driver of this car, and anyone else in the area as they may have further information which could help with our inquiries.

“This is understandably a very distressing time for the dog’s owners and those who cared for them, who are anxious to get them back to their loving homes.”

Anyone with information in relation to the burglary and theft of the dogs, please contact police on police 101. Please quote reference 21*436321 in any correspondence.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.