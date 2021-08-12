Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a teenage girl who has gone #missing from #BishopsStortford

Isabella, aged 14, was last seen leaving her home address at around 1.30pm yesterday (Tuesday 10 August).

She is described as being around 5ft 5in tall, of athletic build, with long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black sports top, black Converse trainers and was carrying a small pink shoulder bag.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Isabella’s welfare.

If you have information you can report this by calling 999 immediately if you believe you are with Isabella now or have seen her in the last few moments. Please quote ISR 784 of 10 August.