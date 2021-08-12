Detectives believe they are close to identifying a woman whose body was found in a layby in Perton in the early hours of Monday morning

A post mortem has taken place and the cause of the woman’s death is under further investigation.

A 41-year-old man from Wolverhampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

Detective Superintendent Tom Chisholm, of Staffordshire Police, said: “We’re at the early stages of a major investigation and we’ve had a great response from the public so far, but we’re keen to get more information. We have made an early arrest but I must stress this is not the end of our investigation and we still need the public’s help.

“We believe she was driven to the site. Did you witness anything suspicious or see any vehicles in the area between 1am and 3am on Monday morning? Do have dashcam or CCTV footage?”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or visit https://mipp.police.uk/operation/STAFFS21H10-PO1