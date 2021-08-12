Police in kent think the man in the CCTV maybe able to help with the investigation

A CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist with enquiries into three offences committed in Dartford has been released by investigating officers.

Following a careful review of available evidence, detectives believe the individual in the picture will have important information about a robbery committed against an elderly man in Suffolk Road at around 3pm on Sunday 11 July 2021.

It is also believed he may be able to share information on two additional assaults. The first was committed against a man inDartford Road at around 2.20pm and another man was targeted in West Hill a short time later.

Anyone who can help identify the pictured man, or who has any other information that may assist with enquiries, is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 46/126310/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form available via this link.