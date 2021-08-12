A lorry driver trying to get some sleep in a lay by in Copthorne last night at around 11.30pm called the police as he was awoken by a male wearing just ladies underwear offering “favours”. When the lorry driver kindly declined, he was then threatened by the male who then made off CAD 1565
Lorry driver threatened after declining sexual favours
19 mins ago
1 Min Read
You may also like
BOREHAM • BREAKING • ESSEX
A woman has sadly died following a collision in Boreham
2 weeks ago
BREAKING
Cyclist Dies after Andover Hit and Run
March 7, 2016
BREAKING • KENT
Man struck by Train in Penge has died
May 8, 2018
BREAKING • CAMDEN
Two Scooter Thieves charged with Dangerous Driving
May 2, 2018
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • PORTSMOUTH
Man Glassed in Face in Savage attack in Portsmouth Pub
April 23, 2017
BREAKING • LONDON
Man stabbed in the leg in Newham
January 26, 2020
BEDFORDSHIRE • BREAKING • LUTON
Burglars behind bars following dogged detective work
3 months ago
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • PORTSMOUTH
Vandals Smash up Waterlooville Church
April 24, 2017
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • PORTSMOUTH
Major Blow as Top Brand Pulls out of Southsea Town
June 13, 2017
BREAKING • WALES
UK wide search for missing Five year old girl Molly Owens
July 29, 2017
BREAKING • SURREY
Emergency Services recover Body from Lake in Surrey
June 26, 2018
BREAKING • HACKNEY • LONDON
Man arrested following a fatal shooting in Hackney
June 6, 2020
BREAKING • TEST VALLEY
Andover Paedophile Jailed by Bristol Crown Court
July 25, 2016
BREAKING • CANNING TOWN
A double murder investigation launch after two dead
April 29, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Pug and owner rescued from the water near Larkfield
February 5, 2020
BREAKING • NORTH WEST
I am sure their parents are all very proud of these scumbags
December 28, 2019
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • MISSING
Major search for missing mum and children
October 28, 2019
BREAKING
Murder probe launched after fatal stabbing in Camden
August 13, 2019
PORTSMOUTH
Hunt is on to find the top otter spotter in Portmsouth
March 24, 2016
BREAKING • SOUTH WALES
Two men jailed for Aberystwyth creeper burglaries
8 months ago
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Police appeal after Woman attacked at Gunwharf Quays
November 2, 2016
BREAKING
UPDATE on coronavirus (#COVID19) testing in the UK:
March 31, 2020
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • KENT
Oops 40 Ton Crane leaves the road in Kent Village
February 17, 2020
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT • LATEST NEWS • LONDON • MIDLANDS • UK
Visa outage: payment chaos after card network crashes
May 2, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE
Drug haul found after woman stopped in Maidstone
December 30, 2019
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Emergency services called to Ventnor
August 19, 2018
BOURNEMOUTH • BREAKING • DORSET
Bournemouth University in Police lock down
January 10, 2020
BREAKING • SURREY
Man Charged With Murder of Seven Year Old Girl in Merton
November 4, 2017
BREAKING • GOSPORT
Three men attacked and assaulted in Gosport Robbery
May 20, 2019
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE
Updated Plane crashes shortly after takeoff in Kazakhstan
December 27, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Gamble goes up in smoke
June 25, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Police appeal after bus attack in Croydon
April 4, 2018
BREAKING • KENT
Teenager Stabbed outside Slade Green Station in Kent
August 20, 2018