BREAKING Copthorne SUSSEX

Lorry driver threatened after declining sexual favours

19 mins ago
1 Min Read
A lorry driver trying to get some sleep in a lay by in Copthorne last night at around  11.30pm called the police as he was awoken by a male wearing just ladies underwear offering “favours”. When the lorry driver kindly declined, he was then threatened by the male who then made off CAD 1565