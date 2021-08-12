Thirty firefighters called to battle blaze at Poundvalue in Wembley

Six fire appliances and 30 firefighters from the London Fire Brigade have been called to the High Road in Wembley after a blaze rip through a bargain basement store.

Firefighters are called after the Brigade received multiple calls reporting smoke issuing from the building just after 8 am on Thursday.

The road has been closed in both directions and is under police control whilst fire crews tackle the blaze that is understood to spread throughout the building

The cause of the blaze is currently unknown but is understood to be under investigation.

Drivers are being advised and requested to seek an alternative route and to avoid the area.

Local bus services service in the area have also been diverted.

More to follow