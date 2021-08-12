Detectives are appealing for information after a Kent Police officer was assaulted in Gillingham

The Police Constable was one of two officers who were called to a disturbance at a private address in West Street at around 10.50pm on Monday 9 August 2021.

As one of the officers spoke with the occupant of the property, three men were then seen leaving through a back door. They then headed down a pathway and entered a blue Audi A3 in Crown Street, which had a fourth man sitting in the driver’s seat.

The officer approached the vehicle but, as they leaned in to ask the occupants to stop, it drove away causing the officer to fall and sustain injuries.

One of the men is described as being white, in his late 20s to early 30s, and around 5ft 10ins tall with an average build and black hair.

A second man is described as being white and around 5ft 10ins tall with a large build and short, dark hair. He was also seen wearing a black Nike t-shirt.

The third suspect is described as being in his mid-20s and around 5ft 7ins tall with a slim build and short black hair.

The Medway Criminal Investigation Department is continuing to review all available evidence and on 11 August a 25-year-old man from Chatham was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency services worker. He has since been released, pending further enquiries.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the events but are yet to speak with an officer.

Investigators are also keen to hear from anyone with privately held CCTV recorded in the area, or motorists with dash cam who were travelling in the area at the time and have captured a blue Audi A3.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01634 792209 quoting 46/144334/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form available via this link:https://crimestoppers-uk.org