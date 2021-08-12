The rapper, real name Courtney Freckleton, 31, pleaded guilty on Thursday to drugs and money laundering charges.
Rapper #Nines is facing jail after admitting a plot to import 28kg of cannabis into the UK from Spain and Poland
