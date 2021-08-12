Officers investigating a fatal collision in Fyfield want to speak to Adrian Bendell in connection with it

A man died and a 17 year-old girl sustained potentially life-changing injuries following a collision involving a motorbike and a small, white Ford Escort car-derived van.

It happened in Ongar Road, near to Herons Lane, shortly before 8pm on Tuesday (10 August).

Sadly, the motorbike rider died at the scene and his pillion passenger, a 17 year-old girl, was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

The van did not stop at the scene of the collision.

Officers now want to speak to 50-year-old Adrian Bendell, from Braintree, in connection with the incident.

He is described as 6ft 1ins tall with short brown hair which is greying.

It is believed he often frequents fishing lakes and pubs around the Braintree area.

Inspector Mark Fraser, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said:

“We are continuing to support the families of those involved in what is a truly awful time.

“Our enquiries are progressing and we need anyone who knows where Adrian Bendell is to contact us.”

If you’ve seen him or have any information about where he is please call us on 101 quoting incident 1189 of 10 August.