Three prolific drug dealers who ran the ‘Ghost’ county line in Surrey were put behind bars after being sentenced at Guildford Crown Court

Abdi Muhamed, 36, Nicola Shine, 41, and Younus Tayyib, 27, were sentenced to a total of 14 years and two months between them for conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Detectives noticed that the Ghost county line was still running last year, despite putting away several of its drug runners. In-depth phone analysis led them to Tayyib and Shine.

Officers conducted warrants at addresses connected to Tayyib in November last year, the same day that they arrested Shine, who was found to have 37 wraps of cocaine and heroin concealed in her clothes whilst driving in Dorking.

Muhamed was arrested after being found in the same address as Tayyib in Hayes. They were both found in possession of burner phones which were being used to run the Ghost line. 23g of crack cocaine was also found in Tayyib’s bedroom at his family home in Ealing.

Despite Muhamed’s defence of owning a burner phone not to deal drugs, but to keep in touch with his numerous secret girlfriends, the jury found him guilty at the conclusion of his trial.

Detective Constable Martin O’Neill, who investigated the case, said: “The Ghost county line has been prolific in Surrey over the past couple of years. After putting away several drug runners, we realised that the line was still active and that this time, we needed to target the people running the line from the top. The people who think they’re safe because they run the line from the comfort of their own home in a different county.

“I hope that yesterday’s result shows that if you are travelling to Surrey to deal drugs, we will work tirelessly to find you and we will bring you to justice. As demonstrated by these sentences, you don’t even need to be found in possession of drugs for us to prove that you’re dealing them in our communities.