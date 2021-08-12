Detectives have identified a woman who was found deceased in Perton in the early hours of Monday 9 August.

Jomaa Jerrare, aged 52, of Heath Town, Wolverhampton, was found by officers just before 2.30am in a lay-by in Bridgnorth Road.

A post mortem has taken place but the cause of her death is under further investigation.

Specially-trained officers are working with and supporting Jomaa’s family who have requested their privacy is respected.

A 41-year-old man from Wolverhampton who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without further action. Enquiries are ongoing, but detectives are again appealing for assistance from the public.

Detective Superintendent Tom Chisholm, of Staffordshire Police, said: “We’ve had a tremendous response from the public but, again, I must stress, this is the early stages of a major investigation and we are pursuing many lines of enquiry.

“‘We need to understand Jomaa’s movements prior to her death and want to hear from anyone who knew her or has seen her over the last few months. We are keen to understand where she has been frequenting and who she has been associating with.

“We believe that she was driven to the lay-by in Bridgnorth Road. Did you witness anything suspicious or see any vehicles in the area between 1am and 3am on Monday morning? Do have local dash cam or CCTV footage?”

“It maybe you know someone was out at that time or their pattern of behaviour changed. Please get in touch with us if you can help or have information.”

He added: “This is a shocking and dreadful incident and our team of detectives is working tirelessly to establish what has happened and bring those responsible to justice.”