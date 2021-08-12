A man who laid in wait for his ex-partner at her home before launching a vicious assault which left her unconscious has been jailed

Gary Slater, aged 32, had been in a relationship with the woman for a year, during which he became increasingly violent, leading her to break up with him and go to stay with a friend while she arranged to move house.

On August 14 last year, the victim had briefly returned to her Northampton home to begin packing, when Slater knocked on the door.

Expecting it to be her neighbour, she opened the door only for Slater to force his way in and attack her, kicking, punching and throttling her before pushing her down on the stairs and stamping on her.

A neighbour called police after hearing her screams, and when officers arrived they found the woman unconscious and bloodied on the floor.

Following hospital treatment for bruising and concussion, the victim told police what Slater had done to her, including previous assaults she had not reported, and he was arrested and charged.

On July 28, Slater, was found guilty of actual bodily harm for the August assault, following a trial at Northampton Crown Court. He was cleared of a second assault charge and two relating to criminal damage.

Slater, of Swale Drive, Kings Heath, Northampton, was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison, and given a restraining order banning him from contacting his victim or going within 100m of her.

Speaking afterwards, investigating officer PC Tom Weeks, of Northamptonshire Police, said: “I’m really pleased to see Gary Slater sent to prison for what he did.

“Slater had a very strong hold over his victim, and after she ended the relationship she moved away, only returning to her home briefly on the night of the incident.

“She is very unlucky that this assault happened, but it did not happen by accident. Slater was clearly keeping an eye on the property and realised she was there, he had been very conniving and had been preparing for what he did to her.

“In interview and at court he denied he was there, even though we had DNA evidence that showed he was – forcing his victim to go to court in a further display of trying to control and hurt her.