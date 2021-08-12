Detectives investigating a report of a possible sexual assault in Bournemouth are renewing their appeal and issuing images of two female Good Samaritans they would like to find

The victim – a woman aged in her 20s – had been out drinking with friends in the town when she left on her own at around 2am on Tuesday 10 August 2021.

Some time after 2am the victim woke up on the ground in Horseshoe Common and was assisted by two women who helped her into a taxi.

It was subsequently reported that the victim had been possibly sexually assaulted between 2am and when she was located.

Detective Constable Phillip Riggs, of Bournemouth CID, said: “Following enquiries, we have established that the victim was located in Horseshoe Common and helped into a taxi from there.

“We are continuing to do all we can to support the victim as we carry out our investigation.

“I have now obtained CCTV images of the two Good Samaritans who helped the victim and would like to renew my appeal for them to please come forward and contact Dorset Police as you may have important information to assist my enquiries.

“I am also keen to hear from anyone who may recognise them from the CCTV images.”