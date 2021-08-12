Can you help Police in Derbyshire who are concerned for the safety of Chantelle Squire?

Officers are concerned for the safety of a missing 15-year-old girl from Derby.

Chantelle Squire was last seen in the Allenton area of Derby at around 10.25pm last night (9 August).

Chantelle, who is 5ft 8ins tall and has brown hair and long purple/pink nails, was last seen wearing a black top, red bottoms, and white Reebok trainers. She was also seen carrying a black bag.

Other than Derby she is known to have links to Chesterfield – but has also been known to travel to the wider Midlands area.