Police are currently investigating the unexplained death of a man in Rotherham

The 47-year-old was found in his home in Stone Park Close, Maltby, at about 11pm yesterday (Wednesday 11 August).

His family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.

Detectives are now working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding his death and we’re asking for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area between Monday afternoon and Wednesday evening to come forward.

No arrests have been made at this stage and we are currently awaiting the full results of a post-mortem examination.