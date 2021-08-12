KFC warns customers that another chicken shortage may be on the way..

In a statement the fast-food giant wrote: “The Colonel has just emerged from a long day at the fryers and wanted to share the following message.

“Just a heads up that across our country, there’s been some disruption over the last few weeks – so things may be a little different when you next visit us.

“You might find some items aren’t available or our packaging might look a little different to normal.

“We know it’s not ideal, but we’re working hard to keep things running smoothly.